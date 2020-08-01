STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Reigning 400m Olympic champion Van Niekerk tests positive for coronavirus

This is the latest in a series of setbacks the 400m specialist has suffered since he won gold at the Worlds in 2017.

Published: 01st August 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk

South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk celebrates his new world record in the men's 400-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Br

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reigning 400m Olympic champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday night. 

The South African, who has been at his European training base at Gemona del Friuli since July 19, was scheduled to take part at a meeting in Trieste on Saturday. This was the first time that Niekerk had entered to compete in an event outside South Africa since 2017. 

This is the latest in a series of setbacks the 400m specialist has suffered since he won gold at the Worlds in 2017. A serious knee injury during a charity rugby match in late 2017 meant he missed the entirety of the 2018 season. 

A niggle kept him out of the 2019 Worlds as he didn't want to take his chances. Before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the 27-year-old was taking baby steps to come back on to track, having taken part at a couple of local events in Bloemfontein. 

Of the positive test, his manager Peet van Zyl was quoted by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport as saying: "I don't know how it is possible. Wayde has been training for the whole week and never had any symptom, not even after testing positive. He hasn't had a fever.

ALSO READ | Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality

"In the last 14 days each of us has been tested four times. the last one was on Thursday. This afternoon (Friday) we asked to be tested again. We want to make sure to be safe and we are waiting for the results. We've always been isolated, we've never been with other people, we have a hotel floor just for us, a dedicated room for breakfast, lunch, dinner.

"We've always avoided any form of aggregation, we only left the hotel to go to the track. This is why we asked for another test, we want to understand," van Zyl added.

The meeting in Trieste is one of the biggest athletic meets amid the pandemic. Katarina Johnson Thompson (heptathlete) and Laura Muir (800m) are scheduled to compete.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayde van Niekerk COVID19 coronavirus
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp