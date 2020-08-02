Golfer Chawrasia tests positive for COVID-19, in home quarantine

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Golfer SSP Chawrasia has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine in Kolkata.

Although he said he is not feeling particularly bad, this jeopardises his plans of playing on the European Tour. He was scheduled to fly to England this week.

But now, he has to wait and see if he recovers in time for the last few events of the year.

"Since I was due to leave for England, a friend suggested I get the test done, saying that I would be asked about it at the immigration counter. There were no symptoms. I took the test on Thursday and got the result a day later. I was advised home quarantine. I have secluded myself in a room and my wife has shifted to another room," Chawrasia said on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was practising in Kolkata during breaks in the lockdown and keeping himself ready for competition. Events in India and on Asian Tour are on hold at the moment. So he was looking at the European Tour, where he has an exemption until this year, for winning a title in 2017.

Shubhankar Sharma is the only other Indian participating in Europe at the moment.

"Because gyms are closed, I was limiting myself to physical workouts at home. But on the game front, I was practising regularly. Now, I have no choice but to be on Vitamin B, multi-vitamin and other tablets. After the test, I have started having a mild cough as well. I will take a second test on Tuesday. Otherwise, I will have to be at home for at least 14 days and take it from there. Playing anywhere is uncertain due to this," said the four-time winner of the European Tour.

His wife will also undergo a test on Tuesday.

Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th. All these tournaments were played in Asia.

The calendar in Europe he was looking at has four events in August — two each in England and Wales.

There are three competitions apiece in September and October. Practically speaking, Chawrasia can target those to be back on course if all goes well.

"I have heard that the virus leaves people weaker even after they recover from this disease. So it's difficult for me to target specific tournaments for a comeback. I have to take it as it comes and think positive. There is no question of playing at the moment. I have to see how the recovery period goes before thinking of playing," said Chawrasia.