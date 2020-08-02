Ramji Srinivasan's Sports Dynamix launched Equilibrium to collect biomechanical data of sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Dynamix, founded by former Indian cricket team strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan, in partnership with Vayu Technology — founded by former athlete and sports scientist Karan Kanchan — have launched a new product Equilibrium to collect biomechanical data of sportspersons.

The device uses wearable sensors and artificial intelligence to help in performance optimisation, injury prevention and make the rehabilitation process faster. The main purpose of the initiative is to make the product affordable and take a data-driven approach to put Indian athletes at a competitive advantage in the international circuit.

"In India, we are lacking data collection. This device helps in collecting data for different age groups and make things very affordable for aspiring athletes. At the same time, standardising data collection depending on sports, individuals, skills which becomes a specialised way of doing things," elaborated Ramji during an online press conference organised by SportsRuler, on Sunday.

In general, biomechanical assessment tools such as force plates or inertial sensors are expensive, making the technology accessible only to top-tier athletes.

The price of the new device has not been revealed, but according to Sports Dynamix and Vayu Technology, it will be affordable for athletes. It is also made in India technology.

"Currently, you have to buy 10-15 different pieces of equipment to get the kind of data that we deliver," said Kanchan. "We've used sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered by data coming from wearable sensors from your body which we place on your body when you do different activities.

We help you understand the deficiencies, the imbalances and what needs to be improved. But the cutting edge of the technology is we assess in five minutes."

The device will also give the data — comprehensive diagnostic reports, which also recommends exercises and prescriptions — directly to the smartphone connected to it.