STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Another AHF workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

A group of over 15 coaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five workshops.

Published: 04th August 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Asian Hockey Federation will organise a second set of online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials later this month.

A group of over 15 coaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five workshops.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, the workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours' session including a break.

For technical officials these workshops will mainly focus on code of conduct: protest and fearing and for the coaches' emphasis will be on coaching in five-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies, and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of its eight-member units, which take part in five-a-side tournaments in India, to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the workshop.

They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches.

HI's officiating president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country.

"The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts." Dato Tayyab Ikram, chief executive officer of AHF and chairman of FIH's development and education Committee, also commented on the workshops.

"They have attended the (first) online workshops with great interest and enthusiasm and I have no doubt that they will become much better through another set of online workshops.

Hockey India has always ensured that hockey is moving forward in whichever situation and their dedication is admirable." The AHF will also organise online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations this month.

Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Hockey Federation India hockey coaches India hockey Gyanendro Ningombam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp