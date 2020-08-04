STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rower Dattu turns to farming in fitness bid

India is in the middle of Unlock 3, with citizens given more freedom and most restrictions lifted.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Asian Games gold-winning rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Asian Games gold-winning rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is in the middle of Unlock 3, with citizens given more freedom and most restrictions lifted. However, the ban on water-based activities including swimming and rowing is still continuing and many athletes have been left despondent.

Rower Dattu Bhokanal has been quietly tending to his farm back home in a bid to remain physically and mentally fit. Hailing from the village of Talegaon Ruhi, in Maharashtra’s Nasik, the Bhokanal family’s subsistence is based on farming. Dattu’s father used to be a farmer and now his two younger brothers take care of that. This lockdown gave him a chance to rediscover his childhood.

“After long, I enjoyed the fruits of my labour. In my childhood, I used to help my father and this lockdown gave me a chance to reconnect. Also, toiling in the heat and humidity for almost six hours at a stretch does wonders for physical fitness, much better than what we usually do in gyms,” Dattu told this daily. The crops they sow include bajra, maize, nuts and soybean.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist in men’s quadruple sculls added that this period of inactivity was mentally taxing and farming helped alleviate some of those thoughts. He is heading to Pune and will undergo physical training at Army Sports Institute till water training is allowed. “I will work on physical fitness. We cannot help it until the government gives the green light.

No point in cribbing, we have to remain positive and keep ourselves fit and healthy.” There are no competitions in sight and with the national federation currently de-recognised, there are no national-level tournaments in the pipeline either. Physical training is the only way out. Dattu feels a year will be required to go back to his peak. Considering this loss of time, the 29-year-old is fighting an uphill battle to get back to the top and earn an Olympic quota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp