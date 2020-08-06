STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mike Tyson using electric muscle stimulation to treat pain in training camp

The 54-year-old has said that he is using a therapy that simulates his muscles using electric shock to treat the pain that develops during training.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mike Tyson

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12. The 54-year-old has said that he is using a therapy that simulates his muscles using electric shock to treat the pain that develops during training.

In a clip that was shared on the video-sharing app triller that is part of Tyson's series in buildup to the fight, he showed fans a sneak into his training camp and that involved a special machine operated by his strength trainer Brad Rowe.

""I'm getting ready to get rejuvenated. This is the electrician. I couldn't do this (training) without that, my joints would be all f***ed, no way," said Tyson as he got hooked up to the device.

"I'd be retired. Listen, before he got on the scene and it was good, but then there was pain. Those pains came back and I said, 'Wow, this is why I retired, this is why I stopped boxing.' And then I got this (machine). I mean, you can't believe this s***, man."

Rowe says that it is a "neuromuscular stimulator."

"It's a DC current, it's essentially enhancing our body's signal to recruit more muscle fibres. So you're saving wear and tear on the joints and tendons. As well as improving strength and performance," Rowe says in the video.

"I got a text out of the blue saying that his back was sore, come down to Newport and work with him.

"And I told him one day, 'Mike, let me get on you with the machine before you get in the ring. Let me see how much better you perform.' Literally within 30 seconds in the ring both him and his boxing trainer just stopped and looked at me. They're like, 'What the hell did you just do?'"

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Tyson electric muscle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp