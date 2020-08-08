STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Karnataka government to send two doctors to SAI campus to monitor health of hockey players

All five players, who tested positive for COVID-19, only have mild symptoms so it is likely that they will be treated without going to a hospital.

Indian men's hockey team

Indian men's hockey team (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: The Karnataka government will be sending two doctors to the Sports Authority Of India (SAI) campus to constantly monitor the condition of the hockey players. This decision was taken late on Friday night after five returning hockey players tested positive for the coronavirus. 

"The state government will be sending over two doctors today (Saturday). This is to supplement the doctors who are already present in the campus," a source said. As of this movement in time, the players will be treated in isolation at the campus itself. "The state government have said for this mild symptoms, they can be treated in isolation," the source added.

All five players only have mild symptoms so it is likely that they will be treated without going to a hospital. Meanwhile, RT-PCR tests for the others are still awaited. In all, 12 men’s players undertook RT-PCR tests as this batch had travelled together to Bengaluru, with a couple of developing some symptoms. 

As of this movement, SAI expects other camps to go ahead as per plan. "No, there is no reason to discontinue the other camps. They will run as per plan," the source mentioned.

Interestingly, even the hockey camps will start as per the original plan after the other members finish serving the mandatory two-week quarantine requirement. The RT-PCR tests of the seven other men’s players is expected to be known sometime today. 

