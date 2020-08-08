STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Gopichand Academy reopens for rusty shuttlers in Hyderabad but more sparring partners sought

On Friday, PV Sindhu had a hit after more than a 100 days. So did Sai Praneeth, a reigning Worlds medallist, and Sikki Reddy. But the full contingent is not there at the moment.

Published: 08th August 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 7, one of India's most renowned sporting facilities reopened for business. Since its closure because of the coronavirus, India's elite badminton players had been forced to lay low at home, making do with all sorts of assorted equipment to maintain a semblance of fitness. With less than a year to go before the Olympics, that's less than an ideal scenario for the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, two athletes who have won medals at the Games.

On Friday, Sindhu did have a hit after more than a 100 days. So did Sai Praneeth, a reigning Worlds medallist, and Sikki Reddy at the SAI Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. But because the full contingent is not there at the moment — Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and Chirag Shetty are all away at the moment and they might have to quarantine for two weeks if they come back — the plan is to write to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) requesting permission for Hyderabad-based players to come and spar with the players.

"The first day was pretty good after a long time out," Sikki told this daily. "I had a gentle hit with the coaches because my partner (Ashwini) is not here. Over the next few weeks, the plan is to slowly build fitness before having intense sessions." The plan is to bring in some well known shuttlers from Hyderabad to help the national campers.

Sikki doesn't know when Ashwini will be back. "You will have to ask her." Sikki said. "She is training there (in Bengaluru) at PPBA and is with family, plus there are cases and with quarantine rules... I really do not know." Sikki hopes Sumeeth, her husband, will be able to spar with her if BAI and SAI rubberstamp chief national coach Pullela Gopichand's request. "If we get permission, maybe Sumeeth will come here and I can spar with him," she said.

It is likely that Saina, who is in Hyderabad, will join the camp soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gopichand Academy PV Sindhu Sikki Reddy
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp