Gopichand Academy reopens for rusty shuttlers in Hyderabad but more sparring partners sought

Swaroop Swaminathan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 7, one of India's most renowned sporting facilities reopened for business. Since its closure because of the coronavirus, India's elite badminton players had been forced to lay low at home, making do with all sorts of assorted equipment to maintain a semblance of fitness. With less than a year to go before the Olympics, that's less than an ideal scenario for the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, two athletes who have won medals at the Games.

On Friday, Sindhu did have a hit after more than a 100 days. So did Sai Praneeth, a reigning Worlds medallist, and Sikki Reddy at the SAI Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. But because the full contingent is not there at the moment — Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and Chirag Shetty are all away at the moment and they might have to quarantine for two weeks if they come back — the plan is to write to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) requesting permission for Hyderabad-based players to come and spar with the players.

"The first day was pretty good after a long time out," Sikki told this daily. "I had a gentle hit with the coaches because my partner (Ashwini) is not here. Over the next few weeks, the plan is to slowly build fitness before having intense sessions." The plan is to bring in some well known shuttlers from Hyderabad to help the national campers.

Sikki doesn't know when Ashwini will be back. "You will have to ask her." Sikki said. "She is training there (in Bengaluru) at PPBA and is with family, plus there are cases and with quarantine rules... I really do not know." Sikki hopes Sumeeth, her husband, will be able to spar with her if BAI and SAI rubberstamp chief national coach Pullela Gopichand's request. "If we get permission, maybe Sumeeth will come here and I can spar with him," she said.

It is likely that Saina, who is in Hyderabad, will join the camp soon.