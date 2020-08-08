STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rameswaram training for elite Tamil Nadu sailing duo

After being on land for more than 130 days, elite sailors in Tamil Nadu are set to return to  the water for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. 

Published: 08th August 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games bronze winners KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar were under Jonas Warrer whose salary has not been cleared by the sports ministry

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being on land for more than 130 days, elite sailors in Tamil Nadu are set to return to the water for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. 

Asian Games bronze medallists KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will resume training in Rameswaram from August 12 after the sporting activities came to a halt on March 25. The Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) has gotten the permission from the Chennai Port Authority to restart practice after the state government announced late last month that athletes across disciplines, barring swimming, can begin outdoor training. 

Ganapathy and Varun will be traveling on their own to train and it will not be like a usual camp conducted by the association. The primary reason to choose Rameswaram — a town situated 600 km away from Chennai — is because of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the city. Sailors felt it is safer to go down south and resume practice where the number of active cases is around 400 as compared to over 11,000 in the state capital. 

"Chennai Port has given us the nod to allow our sailors to restart training. The boys felt it's easy to sail in Rameswaram because the number of cases is less there. They are not going to interact with anybody and they are going on their own. So, there is no risk," TNSA president Ashok Thakkar told this newspaper. 

Since the duo is travelling within the state, they won't be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days if they undertake a test for coronavirus before leaving Chennai as per the guidelines of the state government. "We will probably go there any day between August 10 and 15," said Varun. "This is our personal camp. We are doing it in a place that is 25km from Rameswaram. We have a boat here (in Chennai), so we will take it there. The plan is to get ourselves tested for the virus before we go."

Since it's a new location, the sailors want to go there for two weeks and figure out if they are comfortable practising there. If it works out, they will continue it for over a month. "We will go there, do a 15-day camp and come back to Chennai for seven days. Again, we will travel to Rameswaram for 15 days and keep repeating this for some time. We are not sailing in Chennai at the moment because of the number of COVID-19 cases here," added Varun. 

(With inputs from Swaroop Swaminathan).  

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varun Thakkar KC Ganapathy sailing duo
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp