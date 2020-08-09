National cycling campers test negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As previously reported by this daily, the national camp for sprint cyclists will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from August 14. Currently, 11 athletes, four coaches, and 16 support staff have reached the camp. They are in mandatory quarantine.

The cyclists and staff had undergone RT-PCR tests on arrival and all reports have been confirmed to be negative. One more cyclist — Triyasha Paul — is expected to reach the camp on Sunday. She has to undergo the same procedure.

As an additional precautionary measure, everyone be tested again before the camp starts. Due to repair work, parts of the velodrome will not be used. Initially, endurance and fitness work will be done. “Our coaches will recce the velodrome to ensure proper sanitisation and a plan will be made after a meeting on Sunday,” a federation official said. The quarantine zone where athletes, coaches and staff are housed has been earmarked as ‘green zone’.