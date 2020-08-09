Setting worries aside, Sreeshankar set for Indian Grand Prix

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Back in May, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) rescheduled the domestic calendar hoping that it can kickstart the season with the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) on September 12. However, as the date fast approaches, long jumper M Sreeshankar knows that things could change in the blink of an eye. The IGP was originally scheduled in March. But in a big setback for the national record holder, who had travelled all the way to Patiala hoping to make an Olympic cut, the event was cancelled at the very last moment.

This time around, the 21-year-old is only focused on being fit and ready, without worrying about things, which are not in his control. “The number of Covid cases in the country is going up with each passing day. So we don’t know if it will affect the Grand Prix or not. Personally, I’ve been totally focused on training and it has been going on in full swing. I’ve really utilised this time to work on myself and I’m in top condition and itching to go out and compete. But we all know the situation and one has to be prepared for any eventuality,” said Sreeshankar.

Resumption of meets is crucial for Sreeshankar as he hasn’t qualified for the Games yet. But he is least bothered about it at the moment focusing solely on preparations. “The only thing you can do is to train hard and be ready when the opportunity arises. I’ve been working with my father (also his coach) on my run and take-off. I’m actually not bothered about qualification because based on my existing body condition and the results I’ve got, thanks to the training during the lockdown, I feel that qualification mark is very much attainable,” he said.

The routine for Sreeshankar these days is to have weight training at home and regular pre-season training at the Medical College ground in Palakkad. “After the 2019 season itself, we invested in gym equipment and that has been a blessing in disguise. Training has not been interrupted as I’ve been working out and training at home itself. This extra period of preparation will benefit in the long run and increase my chances of a medal in the upcoming competitions,” he signed off.