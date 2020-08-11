STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Athletics will be stronger in post-pandemic world: Sebastian Coe

Coe also pointed out that the pandemic has thrown WA a unique opportunity to meet more often and conduct virtual meetings.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (File Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s hope. There’s belief. In short, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe’s words echoed optimism of a sport that would come out stronger and popular when the world crawls back to normal. His belief springs from statistics that show walking and running among the masses have increased during the pandemic. During his address at an online media seminar of Asian Athletics Association, Coe pointed out that WA has been working to popularise the sport through innovative ways. Campaign is one such vehicle.

Coe also pointed out that the pandemic has thrown WA a unique opportunity to meet more often and conduct virtual meetings. Major decisions like postponement of Olympic qualification dates, rescheduling major events and restarting competitions, every decision was taken. “We are uniquely placed to promote local, regional and national health objectives. Research has shown throughout the pandemic, lockdown has forced more people to exercise, some statistics show an 80 per cent increase in global exercise pattern.

“Athletics is the main beneficiary of that because people are running and walking which will be a good asset as WA will not take it for granted and build upon this,” said Coe. “As we come out of the pandemic, the world is a complicated place.

There are many federations still yet to get to the peak. Some are still to face the worst. The way I look at the landscape we survey, I believe our sports is stronger, better connected and communicating better… more creative and more ingenious than it has ever been. We will come out stronger with greater fortitude than ever before.” The WA said there would be no change in Olympic qualification criteria. Executive director of the WA communications department, Jackie Broke-Doyle, who was one of the guest speakers, said it is not possible. She said most athletes have started training.

And relaxing qualification criteria might lead to more athletes qualifying, which will not serve the sport well. Dahlan Al Hamad, the AAA president, chalked out a plan through which smaller nations can benefit. “Our office is located in Bangkok,” he said. “They give access to the stadium and we are working with smaller confederations who don’t have the capability to train to come at this centre in Bangkok.”
