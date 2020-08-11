Coronavirus positive hockey player Mandeep Singh taken to hospital after blood oxygen levels dips

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh was shifted to a private Bengaluru hospital on Monday night after his blood oxygen levels had dropped below normal. A press release to this effect was issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday), it was found that Mandeep Singh's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated he is moving from mild to moderate severity of Covid-19," the release said.

"SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable," the release added. The forward is one of India's first active athletes who has required hospitalisation for the disease.

The other five players who have tested positive -- Varun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar and Krishan Pathak -- continue to remain in isolation at the SAI campus.