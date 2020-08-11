STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

On this day in 2008: Abhinav Bindra became first Indian to win Olympic gold

Bindra had achieved the feat during 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 10 metre air rifle shooter was seen at the top of his craft.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on August 11, 2008, when Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Bindra had achieved the feat during 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 10 metre air rifle shooter was seen at the top of his craft.

The shooter had shot a 10.8 on his last shot and this sealed the gold medal for the Indian.

Before this shot, he was tied with Finland's Henri Hakkinen and if he had shot anything less than 10.8, he would not have won the gold medal.

Having started his Olympic journey in Sydney back in 2000, the 37-year-old shooter qualified in three Olympic finals including his golden journey of Beijing in 2008 (Athens being the other one) in his pet 10m air rifle, while he missed out in Sydney and London.

Bindra, India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, in 2017 had officially announced his retirement from shooting, saying 'it is time to move on and hand over the baton to the younger generation.'

The shooter had missed a near second Olympic medal in the Rio Olympics 2016.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to go ahead this year, but it has been pushed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Bindra had said that India would go into the Olympics as favourites in shooting.

"We go into the games as favourites in shooting, we will be favourites in multiple events. We have 15 quota places at the moment which will result in 21 starts as some of them shoot in multiple events, so 21 shots at a medal, and even if we achieve 50 per cent of the target, that's a whole lot of medals," Bindra had said.

Since September 1, 2018, which was the beginning of the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Indian shooters have won a record 15 Olympic quota places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhinav Bindra Olympic gold medal
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp