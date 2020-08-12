STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopes intact, Bidhuri waiting in the wings

Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri

Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the boxers’ Olympic jo­urney has resumed with SAI ca­mp on in NIS, Patiala. But there are others who are waiti­ng in the wings. Take the case of Gaurav Bidhuri, a boxer wh­o was in the spotlight in 2017 when he had surprised many to become India’s fourth me­da­l­l­ist at the coveted World Championships.

While three of his fellow 57kg pugilists train under the watchful eyes of the coaches for next year’s Olympic qualifiers, Bidhuri has been fighting a solo battle at his home in Delhi,  staring at an uncertain future.  In fact, this has been his na­rrative since 2018, a year wh­ere he had missed out on Asiad and Commonwealth Games, ha­ving failed to meet the criterion set by the Boxing Federation of India. The fact that other boxe­rs in his category has also st­e­pped up has not helped his case.

The theme has continued as he was not considered  for tria­ls ahead of Asia/Oceania Oly­m­pic qualifiers.
With the 57kg quota still up for grabs, Bidhuri considers the postponement of Olympics  qualifers as a blessing in  disgu­i­se as boxers like will have mo­re time in hand to prove their  sa­lt. “My Olympic dream was ab­out to get over. I’m hopeful th­at I can get a chance this ti­m­e­. For now, they have called the top three boxers in the camp. It’s understandable to have less boxers during the pandemic,” he says.

Training at home has understandably been a big task for the 27-year-old as he tries to stay in shape ahead of cruci­al months ahead. “Training at home is not impossible, but it’s difficult to maintain proper decorum. We make excuses to ourselves and tend to miss out on certain things that we would do during proper national camp.”  Maintaining weight is one key aspect for boxers. Being away from the rigours of the national camp has meant he has gained a few kilograms.

But with the coronavirus-imposed restrictions gradually easing with time, Bidhuri has resorted to running and cycling in order to keep his weight in check. “During the start of pa­n­demic, I couldn’t do much. Mo­reover, my mother was making good food at home and I had plenty. So naturally, I had ga­i­ned a bit of weight. But in the last one or two months, it has come down. I have been jogging, cycling in recent times, so things have improved.” Away from boxing, Bidhuri  has been trying his hand in vlogging and has la­u­nched his own channel on YouTube. “At the start I was giving haircuts to my cousins. I was also cooki­ng, experimenting in the ki­t­che­n. In recent times, I’ve st­a­rted vlogging. I made a YouTube channel, doing all the content and editing myself. It’s good.”
 

