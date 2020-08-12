STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NIS Patiala puts added precautions in place

The athletes, who leave the centre, are not only briefed about dos and don’ts but also given personal protection kit.

Published: 12th August 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Authority of India. (EPS)

Once athletes are back from their homes, they are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. (EPS)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its bid to avoid recurrence of SAI Centre Bengaluru-like incident, wherein six players from men’s hockey team tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the camp, NIS Patiala has started taking additional precautions. While the protocols have been in place since the beginning as the centre has been home to athletes since March, the fresh initiatives focus more on athletes going on leave due to emergency. 

“We have been following SAI’s SOP and guidelines from ministry and local administration since the start but we need to keep revising things frequently given the dynamic situation we are facing. We need to be more careful for the athletes leaving the centre as they are most vulnerable,” sources in the know of things told this daily.

The athletes, who leave the centre, are not only briefed about dos and don’ts but also given personal protection kit including sanitiser, face mask and hand gloves so that they don’t have buy them on the way. If they are young, their family members are spoken to and apprised of the precautionary measures they have to follow while being with the athletes. Only two persons are allowed to travel in the vehicle.

It is learnt that the same procedure was followed when weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga left for his hometown Aizawl. “You cannot monitor athletes’ movement once they are out so it’s good to speak to their relatives and brief them about the protocols,” added the sources. 

Most of the athletes are camping at the centre since the lockdown and they are longing for a break as they have been away from their families for months now. “Our sports psychologist holds sessions with athletes in batches every fortnight to keep them motivated. They had two sessions so far and the th­i­rd one will be held soon.

This way we help them stay po­sitive.” Once athletes are back from their homes, they are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. “Usually, the athletes go into self-isolation soon after reaching the centre. We inform their arrival to local authorities and conduct Covid-19 tests.” Two weightlifters, Odisha’s Jhilli Dalabehera and P Anuradha of Tamil Nadu, who reached the centre on August 5, have returned negative on Tuesday but will serve full quarantine peri­od before rejoining the camp. The centre has already been divided into zones — green, orange and red — to check movement within the premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIS Patiala coronavirus SAI
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp