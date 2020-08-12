SAI arranges counselling for hockey players

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sports Authority of India’s has arranged for counselling session for hockey players. With six players testing positive for Covid-19 — and Mandeep Singh needing hospitalisation late on Monday after his blood oxygen levels dipped below normal — the SAI have reached out to the players to ensure they are all in the right frame of mind.

Spending two weeks in isolation with some colleagues testing positive for the virus can be a challenge so SAI have taken this step. According to SAI, psychologists are taking online sessions to boost the players’ morale and keep them mentally fit. SAI said that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping so he was shifted to hospital. Though official statement is awaited, but SAI clarified that the camp will not be cancelled.