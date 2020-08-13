STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gopichand Academy shut down for sanitisation after shuttler Sikki Reddy tests positive

SAI will now administer the RT-PCR test on all of her primary contacts, this could include the likes of Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu.
 

Published: 13th August 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:59 PM

N Sikki Reddy

N Sikki Reddy. (File | Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. 

The 26-year-old, who along with other elite shuttlers were present for the restarting of the national camp at the SAI Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad last week, is asymptomatic. Physiotherapist C Kiran is also positive.

"Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist C Kiran, who arrived at the National badminton camp at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, have tested Covid positive," a press release from SAI stated on Thursday. "This came to light after they took SAI's mandatory Covid test that is given to all players, coaches and support staff on arrival. Both Sikki and Kiran are asymptomatic."

Considering Sikki had spent considerable amount of time at the Academy, SAI will now administer the RT-PCR test on all of her primary contacts, this could include the likes of Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu, both of whom had been training with her at the camp from last week. 

ALSO READ | 'He was the Shoaib Akhtar of the badminton world': Indian shuttlers all praise for Lin Dan

"All primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are being given the RT-PCR test again," the SAI release added.

The protocol also includes temporarily closing the facility for the purpose of sanitation. 

Chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand, was quoted by the release as saying that all necessary precautions will be followed before bringing the players back to train at the facility. 

"SAI's mandatory Covid test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid 19. All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible," the release added.

It's not yet known if these two positive tests could push back the arrival of other doubles specialists -- Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa. 

Gopichand was also contemplating requesting local players to come to the camp for the purposes of sparring with the elite athletes. One wonders if SAI will give permission for that now.

Sikki's and Kiran's positive tests reflect a wider growing trend of India's athletes contracting the virus. So far athletes in four disciplines have tested positive for the virus. 

Cricketer Karun Nair was one of the first prominent Indian athletes to return a positive test. Since then, SSP Chawrasia (golf) and six hockey players also tested positive for the virus.
 

