Decent start by Tvesa Malik at Scottish Open, Aditi Ashok emerges strong from early damage

With only 21 players carding under par scores, Malik was the best of the three Indians at the tournament, co-sanctioned by the LPGA.

Published: 14th August 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NORTH BERVICK (SCOTLAND): Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Ladies Scottish Open with an even par round in tough conditions to be placed Tied 22nd. It was Malik's first competitive round since South African Women's Open in March.

With only 21 players carding under par scores, Malik was the best of the three Indians at the tournament, co-sanctioned by the LPGA. The 144-player field had to encounter tall roughs and strong winds. There was a two-hour fog delay on the first day and nine groups were unable to finish due to the late start.

Aditi Ashok, winner of the 2016 Hero Women's Indian Open, has not played since her Tied-fourth place finish in the Women's NSW Open in Australia in February.

She started with two-over 73 and was Tied-48th, while Diksha Dagar, winner of the 2019 Women's South African Open, struggled to 78 and was T-120th. With the conditions expected to be tough, scoring will not be easy and it will be a test of patience.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen hit the top as she recorded a four-under par 67 to hold a one-shot overnight lead over five players. Tvesa, whose best LET finish has been Tied-sixth at her own Hero Women's Indian Open last year, had a creditable four birdies in her round, but the conditions took a toll as she also dropped four shots.

She started and ended the day with disappointing bogeys, but in between birdied fifth, seventh, 11th and 15th and dropped shots on first, ninth, 13th and 18th.Aditi had a rough start with bogeys on first, eighth and ninth as she turned in three-over and her first birdie came on 10th.

A bogey on 11th was followed by her only other birdie of the day on 14th and carded 73. Dagar had five bogeys and a double bogey and no birdies. Other leading scores came from Broch Larsen's compatriots, Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (69) as three Danes were inside Top-10.

