STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SV Sunil opens up on quarantine experience at SAI Bengaluru

Having gained first-hand experience, the 31-year-old said he has huge respect for people who have spent time in quarantine centres or home isolation during the pandemic.

Published: 17th August 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil

Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: With the 14-day quarantine period for the hockey teams coming to an end on Tuesday, forward SV Sunil has said it was important for everyone to stay strong mentally to get through the challenge of staying in isolation for a lengthy period after returning to SAI's National Centre of Excellence.

"I think what we all realised from these past two weeks was the fact that we all needed to be really strong mentally, and to make sure that we were always in touch with our friends, family and teammates," said Sunil.

Having gained first-hand experience, the 31-year-old said he has huge respect for people who have spent time in quarantine centres or home isolation during the pandemic.

"Sometimes you don't realise how much effort goes into something, but after having lived in isolation, I can relate to what everyone who has lived in quarantine centres or home isolation has gone through. It is a great challenge of mental strength and really tests your patience, so I have tremendous respect for people who have managed to get through such phases during the pandemic," said the 2014 Asian Games gold medallist.

The veteran forward also spoke about how the support staff has been able to keep all the players occupied. "It was important for us to stay busy, because you can't always be on the television or play games on the phone to get through the day. So our chief coach and members of support staff decided to make sure we were doing something or the other."

"We were asked to do some research on the greatest Olympians ever, and then present to the team on our video calls. It was a nice activity as we learned a fair bit from all the players choosing various legends and talking in detail.

"We have also been able to maintain our fitness levels by following the indoor-fitness schedule that we've been given. Personally, I have also enjoyed taking part in our activations which include stretching and foam rolling.

"So we have been having one hour sessions in the morning over video call where all the players join in, and follow what our scientific advisor and physio asks us to do. It has been a different experience to do it over video call for sure," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SV Sunil Quarantine hockey SAI Bengaluru
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp