Five nominated for Khel Ratna, 29 for Arjuna Awards: Nomination numbers defy tradition

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, five names were nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, while a whopping 29 were recommended for Arjuna, by the selection committee on Tuesday.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian T Mariyappan were recommended for the highest sporting honour of the country. In 2009 and 2016, three and four were chosen for Khel Ratna, respectively.

Normally, it is given to one or two. The decision of the committee to entertain so many names in a year without any major event like the Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games might set a bad precedent, with online self nominations set to be continued. Numbers might swell further in an Olympic year.

The 12-member committee, which met at SAI headquarters, took two days to sieve through over 400 applications before zeroing in on these names. The sports minister has the discretion to choose the final list of awardees, which will be announced on August 29, the National Sports Day.

In another first, the awards ceremony will be a virtual affair. "It will be an online event, with names being announced in the morning," a ministry source informed.

Bowler Ishant Sharma, archer Atanu Das, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxers Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Borgohain, shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, tennis player Divij Sharan, badminton doubles specialists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Sakshi Malik are among the 29 in fray for Arjuna.

Incidentally, Sakshi and Mirabai have already won the Khel Ratna. The number of Arjuna awards increases due to the sports ministry's decision to promote indigenous sports like kho-kho and mallakhamb.

If he gets it, Rohit will become only the fourth cricketer to win Khel Ratna after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The India vice-captain made most runs in ODIs last year.

Grappler Vinesh made a great comeback since her Rio heartbreak, with gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games, other than bronze in the 2019 Asian Championships. Paddler Manika had a successful 2018 and won CWG gold and Asian Games bronze. Mariyappan got the nod for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, in T42 high jump.

Rani was a late inclusion and became only the third hockey player and first female hockey player to be recommended for the award.

Even among coaches, there were surprising nominations, as eight were named in the lifetime category of the Dronacharya Awards, while five were recommended in the regular category. Both sections included names in mallakhamb. A further 14 were recommended for Dhyan Chand Award.