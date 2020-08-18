STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India provides financial assistance to unemployed 61 players

From this initiative, 61 athletes will receive this financial assistance from Hockey India, this includes 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men core probable.

Published: 18th August 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Hockey India Executive Board has announced its immediate support to 61 athletes from across the senior and junior men and women core probables who are not currently employed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this initiative, 61 athletes will receive this financial assistance from Hockey India, this includes 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men core probable.

The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to again resume sporting activities.

"The ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don't have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult," expressed Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam.

"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future.

We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey India COVID-19
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp