Hockey players discharged, quarantined at Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six Indian hockey players admitted in the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 have been discharged on Monday. The six players — Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak and Mandeep Singh tested positive earlier this month and were shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to a Sp­orts Authority of India st­a­t­e­ment, they were discharged from hospital and are now under quarantine at National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.

Other members of the hockey team, both men’s and women’s, would resume sporting activities from Wednesday. According to SAI, all 6 players are housed in the ground floor of the ho­stel, where other members of the camp have no access because of precautionary measures.