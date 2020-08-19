STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

5 Khel Ratna, 29 Arjuna: Nomination numbers defy tradition

In 2009 and 2016, three and four were chosen for Khel Ratna, respectively. Normally, it is given to one or two.

Published: 19th August 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Arjuna_Award__PTI

The Arjuna award (File | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In an unprecedented move, five sportspersons were nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, while a whopping 29 were recommended for Arjuna, by the awards selection committee on Tuesday. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, table tennis player Manika Batra and Paralympian T Mariyappan were recommended for Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour of the country.

In 2009 and 2016, three and four were chosen for Khel Ratna, respectively. Normally, it is given to one or two. The decision of the committee to entertain so many names in a year without any major event like the Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games might set a bad precedent, with online self-nominations set to be continued. Numbers might swell further in an Olympic year.

The 12-member committee, which met at SAI headquarters, took two days to sieve through over 400 applications before zeroing in on these names. The sports minister has the discretion to choose the final list of awardees, which will be announced on August 29, the National Sports Day. In another first, the awards ceremony will be a virtual affair. “It will be an online event, with names being announced in the morning,” a ministry source informed.

Bowler Ishant Sharma, archer Atanu Das, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxers Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Borgohain, shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, tennis player Divij Sharan, badminton doubles specialists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Sakshi Malik are among the 29 in fray for Arjuna. Incidentally, Sakshi and Mirabai have already won the Khel Ratna. The number of Arjuna awards increases due to the sports ministry’s decision to promote indigenous sports like kho-kho and mallakhamb.

If he gets it, Rohit will become only the fourth cricketer to win Khel Ratna after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The India vice-captain made most runs in ODIs last year. Grappler Vinesh made a great comeback since her Rio heartbreak, with gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games, other than bronze in the 2019 World Championships. Paddler Manika had a successful 2018 and won CWG gold and Asiad bronze. Mariyappan got the nod for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, in T42 high jump. Rani was a late inclusion and became only the third hockey player and first female hockey player to be recommended for the award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Arjuna award National Sports Awards
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp