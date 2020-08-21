President in Delhi, award recipients in SAI centres

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a new beginning for the national awards ceremony, the sports ministry is planning to confer this year’s sports awards virtually. It is understood that within the next eight days, the ministry will ma­­­ke arrangements to give aw­ay the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand and other awards online and it would be telecast live on TV.

President Ram Nath Kovind would be conferring the awards at the function virtually, from Rashtrapati Bhavan. If sources in the ministry are to be believed, around 76 names have been recommended by the sports awards committee.

Recipients of Arjuna would be presented bronze statues in advance. Although the ministry will formally announce the recipients only on August 29 (National Sports Day), it is understood that more or less all names recomme­nded will be awarded. If sources are to be believed, the ministry is already in touch with the chosen athletes, para athletes and coaches.

According to the ministry, athletes and coaches would be required to reach the nearest Sports Authority of India centre in their states, so that there is no quarantine issue. LEDs will be set up in these centres up to see the proceedings beamed from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Official broadcaster Doordarshan would be televising the event live.

Citations would be read from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Simultaneously, the athlete/coach would come up after the citation is re­ad and accept the award with a bow. The award scroll will be shown on screen. Although the presentation will be made online, procedures followed at Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain the same. The spo­rts minister and ministry officials will attend from a conference hall at the ministry.

The ministry has started getting measurements from the athletes and coaches for the maroon blazers to be couriered to them. The challenge, the ministry believes, would be to organise the event at a short notice. This year’s Padma awards ceremony was deferred due to Covid-19 earlier. The National Informatics Centre is expected to set up the required systems in the SAI centres to be visited by athletes and coaches for the function.