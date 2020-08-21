STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

President in Delhi, award recipients in SAI centres

President Ram Nath Kovind would be conferring the awards at the function virtually, from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a new beginning for the national awards ceremony, the sports ministry is planning to confer this year’s sports awards virtually. It is understood that within the next eight days, the ministry will ma­­­ke arrangements to give aw­ay the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand and other awards online and it would be telecast live on TV.

President Ram Nath Kovind would be conferring the awards at the function virtually, from Rashtrapati Bhavan. If sources in the ministry are to be believed, around 76 names have been recommended by the sports awards committee.

Recipients of Arjuna would be presented bronze statues in advance. Although the ministry will formally announce the recipients only on August 29 (National Sports Day), it is understood that more or less all names recomme­nded will be awarded. If sources are to be believed, the ministry is already in touch with the chosen athletes, para athletes and coaches.

According to the ministry, athletes and coaches would be required to reach the nearest Sports Authority of India centre in their states, so that there is no quarantine issue. LEDs will be set up in these centres up to see the proceedings beamed from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Official broadcaster Doordarshan would be televising the event live.

Citations would be read from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Simultaneously, the athlete/coach would come up after the citation is re­ad and accept the award with a bow. The award scroll will be shown on screen. Although the presentation will be made online, procedures followed at Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain the same. The spo­rts minister and ministry officials will attend from a conference hall at the ministry.

The ministry has started getting measurements from the athletes and coaches for the maroon blazers to be couriered to them. The challenge, the ministry believes, would be to organise the event at a short notice. This year’s Padma awards ceremony was deferred due to Covid-19 earlier. The National Informatics Centre is expected to set up the required systems in the SAI centres to be visited by athletes and coaches for the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind National awards sports
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp