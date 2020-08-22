Karnataka's Jude Felix, Aditi Ashok elated with elite honours

ASHIM SUNAM By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Jude Felix and Aditi Ashok are set to be conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya and the Arjuna Awards respectively on August 29, National Sports Day. The former has been awarded for his contribution as a hockey coach while the latter, who is India’s top woman golfer, has won international golf titles.

Former athletics coach from the state, Purushotham Rai will also receive the Dronacharya award in the life-time category. The 79-year-old trained various athletes, including Ashwini Nachappa, MK Asha and several others, who have done well at various levels.

Felix was India men’s senior team assistant coach when they won gold at the Asian Games and silver at the Commonwealth Games, both in 2014. He was India’s head coach for the men’s junior team from 2017 -19. He also runs the ‘Jude Felix Hockey Academy’ to promote the sport in Bengaluru for underprivileged kids.

“It is definitely a satisfying moment as it is the highest award for coaching. As a player, I won the Arjuna award and now when coaching, you want to reach the highest level. You always feel good when all the hard work over the last few years has been recognised. It is a good feeling. Such things are always going to motivate you,”said Felix, who had won the Arjuna Award in 1994.

Aditi is one among the 27 Arjuna awardees and the sole golf player on the list. The 22-year old was the first Indian to clinch a Ladies European Tour title when she won the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open and also featured at the Olympics in the same year.

“It’s immensely gratifying to be conferred with the Arjuna Award and I’d like to thank the Sports Ministry of India for this national honour. This recognition will definitely motivate me to work harder to excel at the highest level. Historically male golfers have won the award more often so it’s great to be a woman golfer getting this recognition and hopefully it will help grow women’s golf in India,” said Aditi, only golfer from country with LPGA Tour card.