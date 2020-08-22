STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Riddle of Panch-Ratna

The final list still saw an unprecedented five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recipients and a mammoth 27 winners of the Arjuna Award.

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Arjuna Award

Arjuna Award (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The final list of award winners was released by the sports ministry on Friday with the only notable exception from the initial list of recommendations seeing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik being excluded from the list of Arjuna awardees.

The final list still saw an unprecedented five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recipients and a mammoth 27 winners of the Arjuna Award. The duo was excluded from the Arjuna list after the Sports Minister’s intervention because they had already won the Khel Ratna previously — Sakshi in 2016 and Mirabai in 2018.

The 12-member selection committee picked five Khel Ratna winners — India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, paddler Manika Batra, and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who was included later.

However, eyebrows were raised over the inclusion of  Manika’s name. Experts felt since it was based on her Commonwealth Games and Asiad medals in 2018, she was already rewarded for with Arjuna for her CWG gold.

Experts also pointed out that after her 2018 showings, her performances have been inconsistent which can be traced from the fact that her world ranking has dipped below 60. 

Vinesh, meanwhile, is encouraged to win a medal in Tokyo next year. “The award seems like a second lease of life. It has bestowed added responsibility and I hope to carry on and win a medal for the country in the upcoming Olympics,” Vinesh said. 

Hockey ace Rani is grateful to her teammates and coaches. “The Khel Ratna Award is one of the most prestigious awards that a sportsperson can receive, and I owe this to my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their constant support since the very beginning,” Rani said. 

The Arjuna list saw quite a few deserving sportspersons finally get their due like Winter Olympic Games legend Shiva Keshavan, recurve archer Atanu Das, sprint queen Dutee Chand, boxers Manish Kaushik, Lovlina Borgohain and grapplers Divya Kakran and Rahul Aware.

Arjuna Award

Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Shiva Keshavan (Luge).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjuna award Khel Ratna
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp