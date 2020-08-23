Arjuna Dattu vows to repay faith despite doubters

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The prestigious sports awards in the country require an athlete to not be under investigation under doping-related charges and ‘are not involved in acts of criminal and moral turpitude nature’. In this case, rower Dattu Bhokanal’s recommendation for the Arjuna Award has raised many eyebrows.

He was initially banned by the RFI for two years for allegedly tanking the single sculls race at the 2018 Asian Games and he had admitted to two deeds of misconduct at the RFI executive committee meeting.

There were a couple of court-related matters pertaining to financial fraud and charges of cheating and harassing his wife.

The rower had approached the IOA athletes commission and had finally been granted a reprieve in January this year. However, all these controversies paint a wrong image with regards to athletes’ eligibility for the national sports awards.

A few sources in the federation have indicated their displeasure at the Maharashtra rower getting recommended for the Arjuna.

“This will set a bad example for the future generations and overall the award loses its credibility as well,” a top source indicated.

Dattu, currently training at the Army rowing unit at Pune, feels he was judged too harshly. “I do not want to get into any controversy but there was a conspiracy going on to defame me.

I never did the things that I got accused of and I’m glad the Army, state government supported me. It was indeed a dark period but this award shows that fighters always win in the end.

I never lost hope and I continued to train properly and this award gives me renewed energy to tackle challenges in the coming days,” Dattu commented.

He has been contacted by SAI officials to get his measurement for the blazer he will be wearing on that day. It feels like a dream, he said.

“Last year, I could not dream of this day and now it feels a bit surreal. I urge all athletes to keep working hard and not focus on awards and they will follow.”

RFI also congratulated Dhyan Chand Award winner Manjeet Singh. “He thoroughly deserves this honour and we are glad that he finally got his due,” a top official commented.