STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Online Chess Olympiad: Youth connect in India’s last-eight move

India’s challenge on the last day of pool matches was overcoming Saturday’s disappointment as well as strong opponents, especially from Georgia and China.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

R Praggnanandhaa

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After setback, came the high. Dealt a blow in the sixth-round draw with lowly Mongolia, India bounced back in contention in the Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday, reaching the quarterfinals with wins over Georgia, Germany and China. Only the group toppers secure direct last-8 berths. India, Azerbaijan, Russia and USA claimed those.

India’s challenge on the last day of pool matches was overcoming Saturday’s disappointment as well as strong opponents, especially from Georgia and China. Viswanathan Anand didn’t play after drawing against his Georgian rival in the first match of the day. That India still pulled it off was due largely to the youngsters.

Playing on boards for under-20 players, R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh registered decisive wins against Georgia and China. In both matches, results of the other four boards games were equal for two teams. Effectively, wins posted by Praggnanandhaa and Divya tilted the balance in India’s favour. Results were 4-2 against Georgia, 4.5-1.5 against Germany and 4-2 against China.

Victory against the Chinese was special, considering that they had beaten India on way to the title in the Online Nations Cup two months ago, “Youngsters posted critical wins, which is thrilling to see. This was important after yesterday’s mishap (losing games following disruptions in power supply and internet connection).

They delivered when the situation demanded. This win was not just about them, but the whole team. (Pentala) Harikrishna played all three games today, (Dronavalli) Harika did well with black pieces. Even the reserves contributed wins. It shows that this team has a lot of depth,” said captain Vidit Gujrathi.
This performance is notable also because of the fact that Anand played just four games out of a possible nine. The former world champ drew three and lost one of those.

“After play in the evenings, we chat together and see how we have done and what we can do. Combinations are chosen according to the strength of the opposition. It’s great to have Anand in those discussions. I take his advice on a lot of things. The final six is chosen on strategic grounds, considering what the team has to against a particular opposition,” said Gujrathi, who himself sat out from three  rounds of matches. There were no fresh complaints on the power and internet front, although the players have apparently turned down the federation’s offer to play from star hotels in their cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online Chess Olympiad R Praggnanandhaa Divya Deshmukh Viswanathan Anand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp