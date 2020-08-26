STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Planning to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games 2021: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said that keeping in mind the SDG for UN Agenda 2030, the central government has taken several initiatives and launched schemes and programmes.

Published: 26th August 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju has said that India is planning to host BRICS Games 2021, which will be aligned with the Khelo India Games scheduled for next year.

"BRICS Games 2021 will be held during the same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country, who will gather for Khelo India Games, will have the benefit and great opportunity of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters. This will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them," Rijiju said in a video conference between the Sports Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on Tuesday.

Stressing on the importance of building fitness and sporting culture to promote the well-being of citizens, the Sports Minister said," One of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for UN Agenda 2030 is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, at all ages. To aligning sports activities and programmes with this SDG, the Government of India has taken several initiatives and launched schemes and programmes. To keep people healthy and fit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched FIT INDIA Movement in August 2019."

Speaking about organising sporting events as India unlocks, Rijiju said," During India's 2021 Chairmanship of the BRICS, Sports and Games will be one of the deliverables. The Government of India organises annual sports competitions under the Khelo India scheme. As we find ways to get over COVID-19, we are hopeful of organising Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2021."

"During Khelo India Youth Games 2021, we will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India," he added.

The Union Minister further said that for the Fit India Movement, the government is playing the role of catalyst so that Fit India becomes a people's movement, adding that the main focus of the movement is to create awareness among Indians about the importance of fitness in their daily lives.

TAGS
BRICS Games 2021 Khelo India Games Kiren Rijiju BRICS
