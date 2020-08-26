STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Finish Line': Web series to recreate defining moments of Indian sports

The show will be hosted by Asian gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghosal.

Published: 26th August 2020 05:12 PM

Saurav Ghosal trains in Chennai for the upcoming squash nationals.

Saurav Ghosal will host the web series (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A web series titled 'The Finish Line', featuring the country's lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra among others, has been conceptualised to relieve eight defining moments of Indian sports through the athletes themselves.

Baseline Ventures has conceptualised and produced the eight-part web series.

The Finish Line is being presented by Induslnd Bank and is powered by Muse Wearables.

The show will be hosted by Asian gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghosal.

As a successful athlete in the international circuit himself, Ghosal has a deep understanding of the journey of a sportsperson and will be in a great position to unearth stories that have never been heard before.

From Abhinav Bindra's historic Olympic gold-winning moment in 2008 to Dinesh Karthik's heroics at the Nidahas Trophy, to Parul Parmar's world championship win in 2017 to Leander Paes' Olympic bronze medal win in 1996, the series will take the viewers back to those moments of triumphs, using first-hand accounts.

The seven-time Asian Games medallist and Commonwealth Games silver medallist squash player, who enjoyed the opportunity to speak with fellow sportsperson, said, "It is an absolute pleasure for me to host a show which gives me an opportunity to have candid conversations with some of the stalwarts of Indian sports.

"Each one of them has made the nation immensely proud by their deeds and now it is time for the nation to hear their story and take pride in it.

"I can't wait for the series to kick-start as my first guest will be none other than Mr Abhinav Bindra who is not only an Olympic gold recipient but also one of the most inspiring personalities I have ever come across."

The eight sporting stars who have been confirmed for season 1 of the web series are Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.

