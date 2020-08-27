‘National Dope Testing Laboratory needs to sort out issues’

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Anti-Doping Agency expects the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) to conform with all regulations that have been pointed out by the agency or face more sanctions.

The NDTL’s suspension was extended by six more months in July and the body may face harsher action if all issues are not rectified soon. Though WADA has not said it in so many words, but when asked if the accreditation of the lab could be revoked, the agency hoped it did not come to that. “We hope it does not come to that,” a WADA spokesperson said.

Just over a year ago, the WADA announced the suspension of NDTL. “The suspension”, a press release from WADA noted, “has been imposed due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) as identified during a WADA site visit”. Last month, the world body extended that suspension for a period of six more months.

However, WADA do have the option of revoking NDTL’s accredition according to Article 4.6.6.1 of the ISL. “The suspension or Analytical Testing Restriction period may be extended up to a maximum of an additional six (6) months, based on justifiable delays in submitting satisfactory corrective actions. The suspension of a laboratory’s WADA accreditation or the Analytical Testing Restriction, including any extensions of a suspension or Analytical Testing Restriction, shall not exceed twelve (12) months, unless otherwise determined by WADA.”

WADA still hopes that they don’t have to down this route. “We will continue to work with NDTL to ensure it is able to address the non-conformities,” the spokesperson added.

“NDTL is expected to rectify all issues in compliance to the rules by no later than the end of the current six-month suspension extension.” Article 4.6.4.3 of the ISL — “repeated failure to comply with the ISL and/or Technical Documents and/or Technical Letters” — also gives WADA the right to revoke accreditation.

But this is based on a case by case basis. “(...) in general the ISL sets out the suspension periods so you can use that as your guide. However, on a case by case basis, some additional allowances may be made, linked to possible recommendations from the disciplinary committee, and taking into consideration extraordinary circumstances,” the spokesperson said. Full story: newindianexpress.com