STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Plea by WC winner Aslam Sher Khan claims Hockey India created posts in violation of sports code, HC seeks Centre stand

The petition was filed by Aslam Sher Khan, he was part of the Indian team which won gold in the 1975 Hockey World Cup.

Published: 27th August 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-minister Aslam Sher Khan

Ex-minister Aslam Sher Khan (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Hockey India (HI) for their stand on a plea alleging that the sports federation has violated the national sports code by creating posts, like 'life member', 'life president' and CEO, which are not permitted under the rules.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Sports Ministry, HI and the two persons who have been appointed in the sports body as life member and CEO, seeking their stand by September 28 on the petition by a former hockey player.

Petitioner Aslam Sher Khan, who was part of the Indian team which won gold in the 1975 Hockey World Cup, has sought quashing of the articles in HI's Memorandum of Association (MOA) under which the posts of 'life member', life president' and 'CEO' with unlimited tenure and full voting rights have been created.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Khan, said these posts are not contemplated under the National Sports Code of 2011 and have been created in violation of the rules, circulars and guidelines governing functioning of the national sports federations (NSFs).

The petition, filed through advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia, has also sought quashing of the appointments of Narinder Dhruv Batra and Elena Norman as 'life member' and CEO, respectively.

Khan, in his plea, has alleged that "various acts of nepotism and favouritism" by Batra and Norman was "causing loss, financial and otherwise to the sport of hockey".

He has contended that under the sports code and the model election guidelines for NSFs, only seven office bearers and five additional members are to be elected for specific durations and the three posts created by HI are not contemplated therein.

He has also contended that similar provisions relating to creation of the post of 'life member' in the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India have been quashed by the high court.

The plea has also sought directions to Batra and Norman to provide accounts of money and financial benefits received by them from HI from their time of appointment and to refund the same.

It has further sought that an administrator or ad-hoc committee of eminent sports persons be appointed to administer the affairs of HI and oversee its day to day functioning, until its MOA is amended and fresh elections in accordance with the guidelines are held.

Khan has also sought a direction to the ministry to cancel affiliation of HI till its MOA is amended, appointments of Batra and Norman are terminated and fresh elections are held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey India national sports code Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp