Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19, to miss awards

CHENNAI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was supposed to be conferred with the Khel Ratna during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, will not be attending after testing positive for Covid-19. All members, who would take part at various centres, were tested before a rehearsal on Friday.

The initial list had some 74 names, while the ones attending the rehearsal was pruned to around 65 on Thursday after a few missed out due to various reasons -- from illness to travel restrictions. Vinesh, the world championships bronze medallist, confirmed to this daily that she tested positive and as of now is recovering at home.

Vinesh had travelled to Sonepat on Thursday where she was to attend the function. It was where she took the test. Interestingly, her coach Om Prakash Dahiya, who travelled with her to Sonepat, too tested positive.

The Kharkhoda Sports School coach was supposed to be awarded the Dronacharya. "We went together to the rehearsal and before attending it, we underwent the test and today evening (Friday) we were informed that we have tested positive," said the coach. "Keeping in mind my age I have to take care of myself. And hopefully nothing serious happens." He said they were informed about this in the evening. Interestingly, Vinesh was training in Khardkhoda under Dahiya until now.

Another notable absentee is mountaineer Narender Singh Yadav who reportedly faked his claim for the Tenzing Norgay Award. The sports ministry has kept his award on hold as of now and there is a possibility of probing it further.

As reported by this daily, this will be the first national awards function to be held virtually in around 10-11 centres and will be broadcast on Doordarshan.

She is one among five athletes chosen for the country's highest sporting honour this year.