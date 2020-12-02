STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mick Schumacher signs multi-year deal with Haas

Haas F1 Team on Wednesday announced the signing of Michael Schumacher's son Mick on a multi-year deal.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mick Schumacher currently leads the Formula 2 title race by 14 points with one round remaining.

Mick Schumacher currently leads the Formula 2 title race by 14 points with one round remaining. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Haas F1 Team on Wednesday announced the signing of Michael Schumacher's son Mick on a multi-year deal. Mick's signing means the Schumacher name will make a racing return to Formula 1 in 2021.

Schumacher, 21, currently leads the Formula 2 title race by 14 points with one round remaining, in what is his second season in the series, winning twice among 10 podiums. The Ferrari junior will link up with fellow F2 racer Nikita Mazepin in an all-new line-up for the American outfit, with the duo replacing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

After putting pen to paper, Mick said he is speechless and vowed to give his all.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless. I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents -- I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1," Mick said in a statement.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them," he added.

