TN Table Tennis meet from Dec 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association will conduct the state championship from December 11 to 14 at the DAV Boys Senior School, Gopalapuram. Matches will be organised from the cadet category onwards. Entries close on December 7 and the same should be sent to tnttaentries@gmail.com.

Swimmer Akash honoured

S Akash, who is studying in the ninth standard at Velammal Vidyalaya, Mogappair West, received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh from the Tamil Nadu government for his performance in the swimming events held by the School Games Federation of India in 2018-2019.

Sridharan in committee

Noted coach and Dronacharya awardee GE Sridharan has been nominated as a member of the coaches committee by the Volleyball Federation of India in the emergency executive meeting held on November 21. Several members from the TN volleyball fraternity were also given different posts.