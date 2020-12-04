STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MCA president Ashish Shelar in fray for Boxing Federation of India chief's post

The BFI elections have been due since September but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 04th December 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar

(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Boxing Federation of India, challenging incumbent Ajay Singh in elections to be held on December 18.

He filed his papers on Wednesday and has been included in the BFI electoral college that has paved the way for him to take on Singh.

The BFI elections have been due since September but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process will be conducted during the body's AGM in Gurugram.

"I am looking forward to joining the boxing family and taking this crucial Olympic sport to the next level," Shelar was quoted as saying in a press release.

"I will be able to strengthen boxing at the grassroots level which has sorely been neglected. At the same time, I can use my connect with cricket and football stalwarts to provide the push for our elite boxers to attain even more glory for the country," he said.

BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli welcomed his entry into the fray.

The last date of filing nominations is December 8.

"Mr Shelar is a fine administrator and has done a lot for many sports in Maharashtra and his vision for boxing is truly impressive," he said.

The 48-year-old Shelar is a former sports minister of Maharashtra.

He is a former chairman of the Mumbai District Football Association, which has 350 clubs under its wings, the release stated.

He is currently an MLA from the Bandra West constituency.

