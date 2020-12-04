STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach USD 2.8 billion

The numbers are in line with estimates that have been made in Japan since the Olympics were postponed eight months ago.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

YOKYO: The cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics could reach about USD 2.8 billion, according to figures released on Friday by the Tokyo organising committee, the Tokyo city government and Japan's national government.

They are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

They are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

About two-thirds of the added costs are being picked up by the two government entities, with the other one-third going to the privately funded organizing committee.

The operational cost for the delay is listed at 171 billion yen, or about USD 1.64 billion at the present exchange rate.

The organizing committee and the Tokyo government share equally in covering the expenses.

The national government will pick up a small portion.

The cost for coronavirus countermeasures is 96 billion yen (about $920 million).

This is being covered solely by the governments.

Tokyo organisers also said they could add 27 billion yen (about USD 260 million) from a contingency fund to help cover added costs.

Tokyo costs are ballooning and could reinforce skepticism about holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.

Recent polls show the public is divided on the issue of the Olympics, and allowing fans from abroad to enter.

Prior to the postponement, Japan said the Olympics would cost USD 12.6 billion.

But a government audit last year said it was likely twice that much.

All but USD 5.6 billion is public money, before any delay costs.

Tokyo said the Olympics would cost USD 7.3 billion overall when it won the bid in 2013.

And a University of Oxford study two months ago said the Tokyo Games are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

