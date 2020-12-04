STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav clears COVID-19 test, set for World Cup in Serbia

The Wrestling Federation of India confirmed that Narsingh Yadav will travel to Belgrade on December 14 along with the men's freestyle squad.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's participation in the upcoming World Cup in Serbia was confirmed on Friday after he returned a negative test for dreaded coronavirus.

Making a comeback to competitive wrestling after serving a four-year doping ban, Narsingh had replaced Jitender Kinha in the 74kg in the Indian squad but was rendered doubtful for the competition after testing positive for the virus.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that he will travel to Belgrade on December 14 along with the men's freestyle squad.

"I just had minor cold, there was no fever or any other symptom for virus, so I knew that it (test) will be negative. I have been training well for this tournament. We will do well in Serbia," Narsingh told PTI from Hisar.

Many top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are skipping the event, anticipating that competition will not be strong but for Narsingh the World Cup, scheduled to held from December 12-18, holds significance.

"Whether it is World Championship or World Cup, it still is an international tournament. I will compete after a long long time, it will be good exposure for tournaments ahead," he said.

"It is important to play since the tournament is being held after a long time. We won't know our level, unless we compete. There were no tournaments due to coronavirus pandemic, so it is very important for me to compete here," the 31-year-old said.

India are yet to earn a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in the 74kg category as Jitender fizzled at the 2019 World Championship which offered quota places.

With the return of Narsingh in this category, there will be a three-way fight among Jitender, Narsingh and two-tile Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to be Indian's representative at the next quota-offering event.

"I was already training hard even during my ban period. It was just that I was not able to compete. I thank the WFI President for letting me compete again. Hopefully, I will qualify for Tokyo," said the 2015 World Championship bronze medallist.

With the situation not allowing trials, the WFI let all the participants at the 2020 Asian Championship in New Delhi to compete in Belgrade.

However, India is sending wrestlers in men's freestyle 65kg and 92kg and women's 53kg.

The Greco Roman wrestlers will leave for Belgrade on December 10, the women's squad on Decembe 12 and the men's freestyle team on December 14, WFI Assistance secretary Vinod Tomar said.

"Due to the pandemic, we are sending team in batches," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narsingh Yadav Wrestling World Cup Wrestling World Cup 2020
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp