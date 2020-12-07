STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India to provide all support to WADA to ensure integrity of sport: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju also mentioned that NADA is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules.

Published: 07th December 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed to the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka that India would support all their efforts to ensure clean sport.

Rijiju made these comments on the sidelines of an event where he inaugurated a webinar on Anti-Doping and Sports Science, which was jointly organised by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), National Sports University (NSU), and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

"Banka, I am happy to hear from you that India's contribution to WADA will be utilised toward anti-doping research and strengthening the investigative capabilities of the anti-doping community," Rijiju said in an official statement.

"India stands firmly for fair play and clean sport, and we shall support all efforts to ensure the integrity of sport," the Sports Minister added.

Rijiju also mentioned that NADA is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules as laid by the WADA.

"I am happy to say that NADA India is committed to dope free sports and continues its ongoing support to the sports fraternity to get rid of the doping menace. It has been adopting and implementing anti-doping rules and policies, which conform to the latest World Anti-Doping Code and international standards," Rijiju said.

The Sports Minister also assured the WADA President that NDTL has taken corrective measures on various points suggested by WADA, and hoped that it would soon be allowed to resume dope analysis, as per WADA guidelines.

Also present in the virtual meeting were Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador, NADA, Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports), RC Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, and Navin Agarwal, DG and CEO, NADA.

NADA brand ambassador Suniel Shetty praised the initiative saying constant webinars on this topic would help improve the athletes.

"I'm so happy for this webinar on anti-doping and I wish we have continuous webinars like this to discuss this topic. This will help our athletes in the long run," Shetty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju WADA Doping
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp