'National awards and farmers issue are two separate things': Indian Olympic Association to sportspersons

IOA said everyone supports farmers as they are the ANNDATA's of the country, but one should trust the government and the farmers' leaders who are in dialogue.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Kartar Singh, hockey players Rajbir Kaur, Gurmail Singh and other sportspersons march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return their awards to President in New Delhi.

Wrestler Kartar Singh, hockey players Rajbir Kaur, Gurmail Singh and other sportspersons march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return their awards to President in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After several sports personalities decided to return their awards to show solidarity with agitating farmers, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said national awards and farmers' protest are two separate things and the body is hoping for an early solution amid the ongoing tussle.

IOA said everyone supports farmers as they are the ANNDATA's of the country, but one should trust the government and the farmers' leaders who are in dialogue to resolve the ongoing issue.

"National awards and farmers issue are two separate things. While every Indian including us loves and supports the farmers and we all would always like our farming community to be happy as they are the ANNDATA's of our country, the government and the farmer leaders are in talks and we all are hoping for an early resolution & solution. Till such time let us have trust in our government and the farmers leaders who are in dialogue," IOA said in an official statement.

ALSO READ: Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to return awards, halted midway

Some sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award) in order to show solidarity with the farmers.

IOA said awards are given by the government to sportsperson as a recognition for their performance they have given for their country.

"National awards are given by the Government of India to sportspersons for their extraordinary performances when they are representing India in international sporting events," the governing body said.

Former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu had also decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

Farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

