Preyesh wins sub-jr crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preyesh of Raman High Performance Centre beat Manikandan S of CIALFO 11-7, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5 in the sub-junior boys’ final of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association’s state championshipon Friday.

Sub-jr boys: S Preyesh (RHPTTC) bt Manikandan S (CIALFO) 11-7, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5. Cadet boys: Nikhil Menon (AKG) bt Akash (AKG) 12-10,11-7, 13-11. Cadet girls: Hansini (AKG) bt Nandhini (MVM) 11-1, 11-7, 11-8.

Tamizhaga TTA meet

R Santhosh Kumar, R Rajesh, V Malesh Kumar, L Sachin, D Vishwa, Nithin Narayanan, Veeraghavan and R Anandhraj reached the quarterfinals of the championship conducted by Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association.