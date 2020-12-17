STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Narsingh Yadav, Ravi Dahiya disappoint at WC

Dahiya, among four Indian wrestlers to qualify for the Tokyo Games so far, lost to Gamzatgadzsi Halidov of Hungary.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav (File Photo | EPS)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers drew blanks at the Individual World Cup in Belgrade, freestyle grapplers including World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya too failed to impress and made an early exit. Rustiness due to a lack of practice was evident as three out of four Indian grapplers in action at the event on Wednesday bowed out losing their first bout. 

Dahiya, among four Indian wrestlers to qualify for the Tokyo Games so far, lost to Gamzatgadzsi Halidov of Hungary. The 23-year-old Haryana wrestler was leading 6-4 when his opponent pinned him to win the bout by a fall in the last minute of the contest. The Hungarian lost his next bout in the last-eight round thus drawing curtains on Ravi’s campaign.

Making his international comeback after serving a four-year doping ban, Narsingh Yadav lost by a narrow margin of 10-9 to Osman Kubilay Cakici of Germany in the qualification round. Osman lost in the pre-quarterfinal which ended the Maharashtra wrestler’s hopes of making it to the repechage round. 

Sumit Malik (125kg) was also beaten 4-2 by Egor Olar of Moldova in the qualification round. With Olar’s defeat in the quarterfinal, Malik’s run also came to an end in the meet.  Naveen kept India’s hopes alive in the 70kg weight category. He won his opening bout against German Shamil Ustaev 8-4 but lost to Islambek Orozbekov of Kyrgyztan 12-2 in the quarterfinal. Despite losing, he can have a shot at a bronze medal if Orozbekov wins his semifinal bout.

Improved show by women
Even as Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (65kg) was blanked by Mimi Nikolova Hristova of Bulgaria 11-0 in her first bout, Anshu Malik (57kg) won silver. She lost to Anastasia Nichita 5-1 in the final. Pinki also made it to bronze medal bout but lost to Olga Khoroshavtseva 10-0. Earlier, she won the qu­­arterfinal against Tetyana Kit but lost to Iryna Kurachkina in semifinal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Dahiya Indian wrestlers wrestling Narsingh Yadav
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp