Simranjeet Kaur, Manish strike gold; India end Cologne World Cup campaign with nine medals

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Published: 20th December 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Simranjeet Kaur

Indian boxer Simranjeet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manish (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany.

Manish defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories.

On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men.

He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

