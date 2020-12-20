STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games in Khelo India Youth games

The games included in the youth games are Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba,

Published: 20th December 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Students perform Kalaripayattu. (File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana.

The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba.

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "India has a rich heritage of indigenous sports, and it is a priority for the sports ministry to preserve, promote and popularise these games."

"There is no better platform than the Khelo India Games where athletes of these games can compete.

"I am confident that in the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games these four disciplines, along with yogasana, will get their much deserved attention among sports enthusiasts and youth of the country. In the coming years we will be able to add more indigenous sports at the Khelo Games."

The four selected games represent different parts of the country.

Kalaripayattu has its origin in Kerala and has practitioners all over the world, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal being one.

Mallakhamba, meanwhile, has been well-known across India and Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been the hotspots of this sport.

Gatka originates in the state of Punjab and this traditional fighting style of the Nihang Sikh warriors is used both as self-defense as well as a sport.

Thang-Ta, a Manipur marital art has passed into oblivion in the recent decades, but the sport will get national recognition again with the help of the Khelo India Youth Games.

"We are sure that this effort of Khelo India will certainly help to promote and revive a forgotten Indian traditional martial art having a historical significance," said Harjeet Singh Gerwal, President, National Gatka Association of India.

The Thang-Ta federation also said that the competition will vastly popularise the sport.

"Over 400 athletes from different states will participate in the competition. We want to be very successful in the competition and this will help us get more recognition nationally and internationally," said Vinod Sharma, Secretary, Thang-Ta Federation of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India youth games Gatka Kalaripayattu Thang-ta Mallakhamba
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp