STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Badminton stars set for return to action in Thailand

It's likely that the team will be allowed to train even during quarantine before playing their first tournament. The next tournament - beginning on January 19 - is likely to be with fans.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as India's elite sportspersons in other disciplines have got back to the field amid the pandemic, its badminton stars were left frustrated. The tour started, had one tournament and promptly shut down again. The national camp in Hyderabad too had initial hiccups. It's been a period of waiting. That will end in the first week of January as an eight-member team, led by PV Sindhu, will leave for Thailand to take part in the first of two Thailand Opens from January 12.

"We will leave India on January 3," said doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy. "Looking forward to it as we have gone a long time without playing a competition." 

As always, she will team up with Ashwini Ponappa. Even if they are India's leading women's doubles team, their results haven't always been on the right side. She is hoping that 2021 will see a change in fortune. "Ashwini has been in Hyderabad for the last month, after a long time we have practised together. We need to begin 2021 in a positive frame of mind."

It's likely that the team will be allowed to train even during quarantine before playing their first tournament. The next tournament - beginning on January 19 - is likely to be with fans.

Another player excited to just get back on court is Chirag Shetty, one half of the men's doubles team. "It's almost been a year with no events, so I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

Chirag, who recently returned to Hyderabad after spending almost the entirety of lockdown in Mumbai, doesn't foresee any problems training with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after such a long time. "I mean, we have been used to each other for a long time, we have played many matches together, so that really shouldn't bother us."

One thing that he says could be challenging is returning to the arena and playing a match. "That I think could be challenging, just getting back to the arena. That first match..."  

Sindhu to travel directly 

Sindhu, who is training in the UK, will leave for Thailand directly from the UK. The Olympic silver medallist, who had left for an initial eight-week stint to work on specifics like diet and nutrition at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute in Leicester, had intended to come back to India in December. However, she will now head to Bangkok directly. Anyway, it wouldn't have been possible for her to return to India before the New Year as the government has banned incoming flights from the UK because of the new strain of the coronavirus found there. 

India Open last Olympic event 

The BWF's updated 2021 calendar released on Monday has slotted the India Open, a World Tour 500 event, from May 11-16 at New Delhi. It's the last event to have Olympic qualification points. The first event back to have ranking points towards Tokyo is Swiss Open, a 300 event, from March 2-7. In all, there are going to be 17 events that will have ranking points. Interestingly, the All England Championships, a World Tour 1000 meet, will not have any ranking points this time out.

Squad
Men: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
Women: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponappa, N Sikki Reddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Chirag Shetty Sai Praneeth Kidambi Srikanth Ashwini Ponappa
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp