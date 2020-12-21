STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Qualifying for FIH Junior Women's World Cup will be our first goal for 2021: Mahima Choudhary

Indian women's hockey team defender Mahima Choudhary believes that one of the first tasks for her side in 2021 will be to qualify for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Indian women's hockey team defender Mahima Choudhary believes that one of the first tasks for her side in 2021 will be to qualify for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup.

"What happened in 2020 is behind us now. We don't want to think about what we missed out on in 2020 due to the pandemic but we want to look ahead to 2021 with optimism. It is a crucial year for us with the FIH Junior World Cup being held in December for which we will need to qualify by winning the Junior Asia Cup scheduled to be held in April 2021. That will be our first goal for 2021," said Choudhary in an official Hockey India release.

The FIH Junior Women's World Cup is scheduled for December 5-16, 2021 and it will be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. In addition to South Africa who qualifies automatically as hosts, 15 other teams will qualify from five separate continental competitions.

"We are happy to be back in the national camp and train in a bio-secure environment. We are slowly getting back to our previous rhythm and are mentally and physically focused on doing well at the Junior Asia Cup. In the previous edition of the Junior Asia Cup in 2015, India had finished 4th. We want to better the result this time by finishing on the podium and securing qualification for the FIH Junior World Cup," stated Choudhary.

Training in the same campus as their senior counterparts, Choudhary feels there is a lot to watch and learn from the work ethics of the Indian women's team.

"Over the past couple of years, the senior team has set the benchmark high for us to emulate. Having succeeded in continental championships and improving their world ranking too, they have inspired us all along. Getting to watch them train closely as we are housed on the same campus is a big learning experience for all of us in the junior core group. The work ethics of some of the senior players is awe-inspiring and I feel a great sense of motivation to improve my own performance when I watch them train," said Choudhary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahima Choudhary FIH Junior Womens World Cup Hockey Junior Womens World Cup Hockey Junior World Cup FIH Junior World Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp