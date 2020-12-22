STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestling Olympic qualifier moved out of China

Indian wrestlers hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Games via the Asian qualifier don't have to travel to China as the event has been shifted to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling

For representational purposes

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian wrestlers hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Games via the Asian qualifier don't have to travel to China as the event has been shifted to Almaty, Kazakhstan. The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday released an updated calendar for the year 2021. As per the updated calendar, it qualifier will now be held from April 9-11 in Almaty instead of March 26-28 in Xian, China.  

"The United World Wrestling bureau held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including an update to the dates and locations of competitions in 2021," said a statement from UWW. "To help with costs and coordination, the bureau also voted to combine the Asian Championships and Olympic Qualifier to Almaty, Kazakhstan with the tournaments set to run back-to-back April 9-17."

Earlier, the Asian Championships was scheduled to run from February 16-21 at the same venue. The Olympic qualifying event via the last route — World qualifier — will remain in Sofia, Bulgaria, but has been moved one week later to May 6-9.

A total of four Indian wrestlers (1 woman, 3 freestyle male grapplers) have qualified for the Games so far, winning medals at the 2019 World Championships. As many as 14 more (5 women, 3 freestyle and 6 Greco-Roman) can still qualify via the two remaining qualifying pathways.

Apart from these tweaks, the world governing body has also postponed the Rome Ranking Series. The series was scheduled from January 14-17 in Rome. "Citing limited interest in a January competition, the bureau voted to move the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament from mid-January to March 4-7," read the statement.

Similarly, the African & Oceania Qualifier and African Championships will now be held back-to-back in El Jadida, Morocco from April 2-11. Due to travel concerns surrounding Covid-19, the Oceania continental championships have been cancelled.

The statement also said that due to the pandemic, all competition dates and locations will be subject to change based on the conditions in host countries as well as their ability to meet UWW’s strict sanitary guidelines for events.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian wrestlers Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics UWW United World Wrestling
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp