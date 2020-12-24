STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year

The resolution was passed at the BFI's EGM which was presided over by incumbent President Ajay Singh via video conferencing.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was passed at the BFI's Emergent General Meeting on Thursday which was presided over by incumbent President Ajay Singh via video conferencing.

The BFI elections, to be held in September originally, were postponed to December because of the pandemic before being suspended further.

"It is hereby resolved to extend the tenure of existing Office Bearers and EC Members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier and to hold the AGM and Election in February 2021...," the resolution adopted at the meeting stated.

"...if physical meeting is not possible then meeting and election may be held through video conferencing.

"It is also resolved that date of the election, election process and other modalities will be finalised after consultation with Learned Returning Officer. Director Administration will sign an appropriate affidavit and inform the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," it added.

Representatives of all the State/UT and units affiliated to BFI attended the meeting, which also featured federation secretary Jay Kowli, and senior officials such as Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar and Narendra Kumar Nirwan.

Also there was Singh's challenger for the BFI President's post, Ashish Shelar from the Maharashtra unit.

Shelar is a BJP leader of prominence in the state and a former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The matter of BFI elections reached the Delhi High Court earlier this month after the Uttar Pradesh unit filed a petition challenging the EGM.

The court refused to grant a stay on the meeting but asked the federation to submit its plans of holding elections by January 15.

"The meeting went off rather smoothly. No fireworks as such. Everyone agreed amicably to the resolution and hopefully it will all pass off well in February," a top official, who attended the meet, told PTI.

The body will need to conduct elections to get affiliation of the sports ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BFI Boxing Federation of India EGM
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp