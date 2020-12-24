TVS Racing riders Jagan Kumar, KY Ahamed got eyes fixed on Asia Road Racing Championships

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:One could sense a feeling of satisfaction and pride when TVS Racing riders Jagan Kumar and KY Ahamed interacted with media personnel virtually on Thursday. If the former clinched his ninth national title recently in the Pro-Stock 165cc open category, the latter emerged victorious in the Pro-Stock 300/400cc category at the recently concluded National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

With a spring in their step, they have their eyes on future events, including the Asia Road Racing Championships (ARRC) next year. Both the riders also featured in the last edition, but they could only participate in the first round with Covid-19 outbreak. However, they are keen to deliver the goods and prepare thoroughly to shine in the competition this season. They will be featuring in the Asian Production 250 category.

"I have won many national championships, now I am focusing on Asian Road Racing Championships. I am putting my hard work and training with our team’s support. Now we have reached Asian Production 250 and we have got a chance to ride in 2021. My target is to finish the podium first with our own bike. It is very important to me. We hope we will finish on the podium and after that we will fight for the championship. It is not easy but we will fight," said Jagan.

As per the provisional schedule released, the six-round event will kickoff at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, which will host the first two rounds in June. The competition then moves to China, Australia before concluding with the last two rounds in Thailand in November.

Though lockdown might have led to limited practice in 2020, the riders have much more time to prepare for the AARC. "It will be back-to-back weekend races starting June. We have six months’ time for both so we will use that time and train properly," said Ahamed.

